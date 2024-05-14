Family to sue Air India Express after strike prevents woman from reaching dying husband

Amritha faced a devastating ordeal when an unexpected strike by Air India Express employees prevented her from visiting her critically ill husband, Nambi Rajesh, in an ICU in Oman. Rajesh, an IT manager in Muscat, passed away on Monday, May 13. The sudden strike last Wednesday left many passengers, including Amritha, stranded and unable to reach their destinations. Despite her desperate efforts, she could not see her husband in his final moments.

Amritha’s mother recounted their futile attempts to seek help from airline representatives at the airport. Rajesh, hospitalized on May 7 after a heart attack, had expressed a desire to see his wife. The family booked Air India Express tickets for May 8, but the strike thwarted their plans. Amritha was informed she could travel on May 9, yet no flights were available, and subsequently, there were no options for travel. Tragically, Rajesh’s condition worsened on May 13, and he passed away. His body is expected to be repatriated late tonight, with cremation scheduled for tomorrow.

While Air India Express has offered ticket refunds, Amritha’s family holds the airline responsible for the situation and plans to take legal action. They believe the company’s failure to notify passengers of the strike in advance and the lack of assistance at the airport contributed to the tragic outcome.