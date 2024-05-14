Gulf country announces school holidays for two days: Details

Manama: Ministry of Education in Bahrain announced 2 days holidays for schools in the country. The authority announced that all schools in the Kingdom will have holidays on Wednesday (May 15th) and Thursday (May 16th) in view of the Arab Summit.

Public Schools:

Secondary School Exams: Final exams originally scheduled for May 15th and 16th will be rescheduled. A revised schedule will be published soon by the Ministry.

All levels (primary, preparatory, and secondary) will be dedicated study and preparation days for final exams. Secondary and preparatory students will resume exams, and all other levels will resume regular classes, on Sunday, May 19th.

Private Schools:

Private schools have the discretion to reschedule lessons or exams on May 15th and 16th, with the option for students to make up the work the following week. Schools will communicate directly with students and parents regarding their chosen approach.

Higher Education Institutions:

Public and private universities and colleges will reschedule classes or exams on May 15th and 16th. Regular operations will resume on Sunday, May 19th.

Nurseries and Kindergartens:

These institutions will be closed on May 15th and 16th. Parents should confirm arrangements with their child’s nursery or kindergarten.