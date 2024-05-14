India launch date of iQoo Z9x 5G smartphone announced: Details

Mumbai: iQoo has announced the India launch date of its iQoo Z9x 5G smartphone. The budget smartphone will be launched in India on May 16, 2024. The company will be holding an event on the said date. The launch event will kickstart at 12:00 PM. One can watch the live stream of the launch event on the company’s official website and YouTube channel.

The company has not revealed the price tag for the upcoming iQoo Z9x. As per reports, the phone will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. As for the sale date, the brand might start the sales within a week of launch.

The upcoming iQoo Z9x 5G will feature a flat-frame design. The phone will be available in Green and Black colour options. Moreover, the company also touts that the smartphone will be the first in the segment to offer an IP64 dust and water resistance rating.

The iQoo smartphone is confirmed to feature a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. The phone also packs a 120Hz screen refresh rate and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness.

The iQoo Z9x 5G will be loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor with an Adreno 710 GPU. The phone will also come with 8GB of RAM and 8GB of virtual memory. Moreover, the phone might pack up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with an expandable memory of up to 1TB.

The company has already confirmed that the iQoo Z9x 5G will run on FuntouchOS 14, based on the Android 14 operating system. The company claims the smartphone will feature two years of Android and three years of security updates. The iQoo Z9x is said to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The phone will pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The device will pack an 8-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies and video calling.

The upcoming handset is said to have a 6,000mAh battery and 44W fast charging support. The company claims that the smartphone will deliver approximately 7.9 hours of gaming, 21.26 hours of video playback, 30 hours of social media, and 71.5 hours of music on a single charge.