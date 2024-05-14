India sends 40 tonnes of medicines and relief aid to flood-hit Kenya

On Tuesday, India dispatched a 22-tonne relief shipment to Kenya, which is grappling with severe floods that have claimed 267 lives and displaced over 280,000 people. The aid package, transported by an Indian Air Force aircraft, includes tents, sleeping bags, mats, blankets, power generators, ready-to-eat meals, and basic sanitation supplies to provide immediate relief to those affected.

The floods have impacted 38 of Kenya’s 47 counties, with 188 people reported injured. In addition to the initial shipment, India has sent 18 tonnes of medical aid, including life-saving medications, surgical equipment, baby food, water purification supplies, menstrual hygiene products, mosquito repellents, and diagnostic kits for malaria and dengue. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that the aid also includes anti-venom treatments and various testing kits for rapid deployment.

On May 10, the Indian Naval ship INS Sumedha delivered emergency relief, consisting of one HADR pallet and two medical pallets, to Mombasa. Jaiswal reiterated India’s strong and friendly ties with Kenya, emphasizing the spirit of South-South cooperation and India’s commitment to prioritizing Africa, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also extended sympathies to the Kenyan government and people for the devastation caused by the floods.