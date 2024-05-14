Jaundice outbreak in Ernakulam’s Vengoor from untreated water; two Dead

In Vengoor, Ernakulam, 180 people have contracted jaundice due to the consumption of untreated drinking water supplied by the Water Authority. This outbreak has led to a review meeting in the panchayat to address the crisis, including discussing treatment aid for the affected. The negligence in providing treated water has caused significant health issues in the community.

The jaundice outbreak has resulted in the deaths of Jolly from Vengoor Panchayat and Sajeevan from Mukkuzha. Currently, around 50 individuals are receiving treatment in various hospitals, with three in critical condition. The primary cause is the Water Authority’s failure to chlorinate the well water provided to households, which, combined with the limited availability of wells, has forced residents to rely on untreated water.

The Water Authority’s delivery of untreated well water for drinking purposes, without the necessary chlorination, led to the spread of jaundice. Those who consumed this water without boiling it became ill, as confirmed by the Health Department. After the outbreak, the Water Authority began chlorinating the water and its surroundings. However, officials have been unable to explain the lack of prior water purification and acknowledged a lack of supervision over the years, with only a water pumper overseeing the process.