LS Elections 2024: Kangana Ranaut files nomination

Actor Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi, filed her nomination for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Tuesday, following a lively roadshow with supporters enthusiastically chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The Congress has nominated state minister Vikramaditya Singh to contest from Mandi, with the election set for June 1.

After filing her nomination, Kangana expressed her pride in contesting from Mandi, highlighting her successful career in Bollywood and her hope for success in politics. She acknowledged the support from the people of Mandi and spoke about the progress of women in various fields, noting a significant improvement from past issues like female feticide. Kangana also criticized the Congress party, labeling their mentality as anti-national and detrimental to the country.

Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh took a jab at Kangana, questioning her avoidance of certain areas due to fear of protests and criticizing her for making inconsistent statements. Singh highlighted her failure to visit Spiti, alleging it was due to fear of backlash over her comments about the Dalai Lama, and pointed out her self-praise and controversial statements. Singh also noted that despite owning a residence in Manali, Kangana did not engage with local issues during crises such as the Patlikuhl bridge incident or the COVID-19 pandemic.