LS elections: PM Modi files Varanasi nomination, aims for third term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination from Varanasi on Tuesday, May 14, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, aiming for a third term. This followed a grand roadshow the previous day, covering a 6-km stretch where he promised further development for the historic city if re-elected. The four proposers for his nomination are Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, Baijnath Patel, Lalchand Kushwaha, and Sanjay Sonkar.

Expressing deep emotion and gratitude, PM Modi reflected on his decade-long journey, stating, “I am overwhelmed and emotional! I did not even realize how 10 years passed under the shade of your affection. I had said that Maa Ganga had called me. Aaj Maa Ganga ne mujhe god le liya hai (today Maa Ganga has adopted me).” Varanasi, which became a BJP stronghold after Modi’s decisive victory over AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in 2014, remains a key political battleground with its diverse demographic makeup of 75% Hindus, 20% Muslims, and 5% other religions.

Reflecting on his past terms and future aspirations, Modi criticized the Congress and INDI alliance for neglecting the city, while highlighting his efforts to transform Varanasi into a “divine and grand Kashi.” He reaffirmed his commitment to improving the lives of Varanasi’s residents, emphasizing that a developed Varanasi would contribute significantly to a developed India and Uttar Pradesh. Concluding his remarks, he expressed his dedication to the city’s heritage with, “With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, I will always remain dedicated to the service of his Kashi. Jai Baba Vishwanath!”