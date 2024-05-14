MediaTek Dimensity 8250 launched with 5G connectivity: Details

Mumbai: MediaTek Dimensity 8250 SoC has been launched by the company. The new processor was built on TSMC’s 4nm fabrication technology. It features a fully integrated 5G modem, support for artificial intelligence (AI) processing, and improved image processing capabilities.

It packs four Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. It is also equipped with the Mali-G610 MC6 graphics processing unit (GPU). The new Dimensity 8250 SoC is an octa-core chip with an Arm Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3.1GHz and three other Arm Cortex-A78 cores with clock speeds up to 3.0GHz.

Also Read: OpenAI launches GPT-4o: Details

In addition, it also features four Arm Cortex-A55 cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.0GHz. It also gets an Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. The Dimensity 8250 chipset supports up to quad-channel LPDDR5 6,400Mbps RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8250 can support primary camera sensors up to 320-megapixel. It can also drive a triple rear camera setup. Additionally, it uses AI to reduce noise in images and can provide up to 2X lossless zoom. For video recording, it can support recordings in up to 4K resolution and 60fps. It also offers 1080p resolution and 60fps video recording with anti-shake electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

The new mobile processor can perform dedicated AI tasks and fusion processing. The MediaTek Dimensity 8250 SoC comes with support for up to 120Hz WQHD+ or 180Hz full-HD+ display. It also supports HDR10+ video processing. Coming to connectivity, it gets a fully integrated 5G modem with support for SA, NSA, and 3CC sub-6GHz networks. It also features tri-band Wi-Fi 6E with a peak downlink speed of 4.7Gbps and up to Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.