Mumbai hoarding collapse: death toll reaches 14; full details

14 individuals have lost their lives and more than 70 have been injured following a tragic incident in Mumbai on Monday evening, where a towering billboard collapsed amid a fierce storm. The 100-foot structure, situated opposite a fuel station in Ghatkopar, succumbed to the force of the storm, causing devastation as it fell onto the station below. CCTV footage captured the horrifying moment as the metal structure tore through car roofs before crashing to the ground.

In response, a search and rescue operation has been initiated, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deploying two teams to assist alongside the Mumbai Fire Brigade and other emergency responders. The billboard in question was installed by Ego Media on a plot leased to the Police Welfare Corporation by the Maharashtra government’s Police Housing Division. Despite obtaining permission from the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Railways), Ego Media failed to secure authorization or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the BMC before installation, leading to Mumbai Police filing a case against the owner of Ego Media and other involved parties.

The BMC swiftly reacted by issuing a notice to the Railway Police’s ACP and the Railway Commissioner, urging the cancellation of all permissions granted by the Railways and the removal of the hoardings. Additionally, Mumbai faced disruptions in transportation networks due to the intense dust storm, with local trains and airport services coming to a halt. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) had to temporarily suspend flight operations due to low visibility and strong winds. The Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, visited the site of the tragedy, promising a comprehensive structural audit of all billboards in the city and announcing compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each victim, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the need for immediate action.