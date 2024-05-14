OpenAI launches GPT-4o: Details

Mumbai: OpenAI launched Chat-GPT 4o, or GPT-4o at its Spring Update event. It announced a major update to the large language model (LLM) that more than 100 million people are using. During the event, the AI firm also announced that all the GPT-4 features, which were so far available only to premium users, will now be available to everyone for free.

The new chatbot is twice as fast, 50 percent cheaper, and has five times higher rate limits compared to the GPT-4 Turbo model. GPT-4o also offers significant improvements in the latency of responses and can generate real-time responses even in speech mode. It can converse in real time and react to the user. GPT-4o-powered ChatGPT can now also be interrupted to answer a different question, which was impossible earlier.

Also Read: UAE authority announces speed limit increase on a major road

The ChatGPT, powered by the latest AI model, can also perform live voice translations and speak in multiple languages in quick succession. Apart from all the new launches, OpenAI has also made the GPT-4 AI model, including its features, available for free. People using the free tier of the platform will be able to access features such as GPTs (mini chatbots designed for specific use cases), GPT Store, the Memory feature through which the AI can remember the user and specific information relating to them for future conversations, and its advanced data analytics without paying anything.