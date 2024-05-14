Patient dies as ambulance catches fire in Kozhikode

In a tragic incident on Tuesday morning, a patient named Sulochana, 57, from Nadapuram, was burned to death when an ambulance collided with an electric pole and caught fire. Sulochana, who was being transferred from Malabar Medical College Hospital in Ulliyeri to MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode for surgery, died in the accident that occurred around 3:50 am near Kalluthankadavu.

Sulochana’s husband Chandran, their neighbor Pradeep, a doctor, two nurses, and the driver narrowly escaped the burning vehicle and are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital. It is believed that Sulochana was trapped inside the ambulance as it was engulfed in flames.

Reports indicate that the ambulance lost control and crashed into a building after hitting an electric pole. The vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire, which occurred during heavy rain. Despite the efforts of fire force personnel to extinguish the flames, smoke continued to emanate from the vehicle.