PM Modi performs Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat before Varanasi nomination filing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his nomination process for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday with prayers and aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat, accompanied by Vedic mantras. The Ghat is known for its daily evening Ganga Aarti ceremony, featuring rituals, lights, and music. Modi was joined by several Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, as well as chief ministers of BJP and NDA-ruled states. After the prayers, he proceeded to the collectorate for the formal filing, with notable attendees like Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary and LJP chief Chirag Paswan.

Following the nomination, Modi plans to meet BJP workers at the Rudraksha Convention Centre. The voting in Varanasi is scheduled for June 1st, the seventh phase of the election. On Monday, Modi held a grand roadshow in his constituency, promising further development for the city in his third term. He expressed his emotional connection to Varanasi, stating that “Maa Ganga has adopted me.” Modi first ran from Varanasi in 2014 and is now seeking his third consecutive term. His procession covered six kilometers, ending at the Kashi Vishwanath temple where he offered prayers.

Modi’s roadshow featured widespread public participation, with people waving saffron flags and performing cultural shows along the route. The crowd’s enthusiasm reflected the support for Modi, who emphasized his commitment to Varanasi’s development, criticizing the previous neglect by the Congress and INDI alliance. He vowed to continue improving the city with the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, highlighting the role of a developed Varanasi in contributing to India’s progress. Representatives from various communities welcomed Modi at multiple points during the roadshow, showcasing the diverse support for his leadership.