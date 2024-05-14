PoK unrest: Growing calls for ‘Azadi’ from Pakistan amid economic crisis

Amid escalating tensions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) due to a severe economic crisis, calls for ‘Azadi’ from Pakistan are intensifying, reflecting the growing dissatisfaction among the populace. The region is experiencing widespread protests driven by soaring wheat flour prices, inflated electricity bills, and oppressive taxes, leading to significant unrest.

The Awami Action Committee issued a call for protests, sparked by overnight police raids resulting in the arrests of several leaders and activists. In response to the unrest and failed negotiations with the regional government, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved an immediate disbursement of Rs 23 billion for the region. PoK’s “prime minister” Chaudhry Anwarul Haq emphasized the residents’ demands for affordable electricity and flour subsidies, underscoring the necessity for these essential provisions.

The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has persistently advocated for electricity at hydropower generation costs, subsidized wheat flour, and an end to elite privileges. Violent protests erupted, with demonstrators damaging vehicles, including a magistrate’s car, on the Poonch-Kotli road. The region saw widespread closures of markets, trade centers, offices, schools, and eateries. Law enforcement responded with a crackdown, arresting dozens of individuals in Muzaffarabad. Prior measures included suspending mobile phone and internet services to curb unrest. Reports indicate around 70 activists were arrested on May 9 and 10 to prevent a planned JAAC long march, leading to clashes and a widespread “shutter-down strike” call.