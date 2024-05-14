Police arrests 2 Bangladeshi terrorists from railway station

Guwahati: Assam police arrested two suspected terrorists from Bangladesh, linked to the Al Qaeda terror group. They were arrested from Guwahati railway station. Police launched the operation after getting a tip-off.

The two suspected terrorists were identified as Bahar Mia, 30, from Brahmanbari district and Rasel Mia, 40, from Netrokona district of Bangladesh. They belonged to the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), linked to the banned Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terror group.

‘These cadres are Bangladesh nationals and were illegally staying in India without a passport and obtained Indian documents to spread terror network in Assam. These cadres visited Guwahati to mobilise and radicalise the gullible Muslim youth of Assam and India to join the terror outfit and indulge in terror acts,’ Assam police said in a statement.

Aadhaar and PAN cards, suspected to be fake, were seized from them. They illegally entered India to radicalise the youth. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Passport Act, 1920, and the Foreigners Act, 1946. Last year, several modules of the ABT were busted in Assam.