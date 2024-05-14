Srinagar sees highest voter turnout in 30 years

In the first election following the revocation of Article 370, the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency saw a significant surge in voter turnout, reaching 36%, the highest in 30 years since 1996. This turnout was more than double that of the 2019 polls, which recorded only 14.43%. Despite 24 candidates vying for the seat, the main competition is primarily between Aga Ruhullah from the National Conference, Wahid Parra from the People’s Democratic Party, and Mohammad Ashraf Mir from the Apni Party. Election authorities established 2,135 polling stations across 18 assembly segments spanning five districts for the electoral process.

The elections in Srinagar witnessed an unexpected development as voters, including both men and women, turned out in areas previously considered no-go zones, particularly in the southern region of Kashmir, including Tral. For the first time in over three decades, residents in sensitive areas of Pulwama district, known for militancy and separatist activities, exercised their voting rights. In places like Namchabal, Amlar, Tral Bala, and Tral Payeen, which had previously seen minimal voter turnout, people came out in significant numbers to cast their votes.

In polling stations such as Tral Payeen, where turnout had historically been low, a noticeable increase was observed, with 108 out of 820 votes cast by 9:53 am. Voters expressed a sense of empowerment and hope for change, citing issues such as unemployment, inflation, and the abrogation of Article 370 as key motivators for their participation. Additionally, areas like Padgampora in Pulwama, once pivotal for separatist politics, saw eager voters waiting to exercise their democratic rights, reflecting a desire for a better future and a push against certain political narratives.