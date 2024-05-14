Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty rise for 3rd consecutive session

Mumbai: Indian stock market benchmarks, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended in positive territory for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, May 14. NSE Nifty closed with a gain of 114 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 22,217.85. BSE Sensex settled 328 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 73,104.61.

The BSE Midcap index ended 1.14 per cent higher, while the Smallcap index clocked a gain of 1.79 per cent. Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal was the top gainer, up 2.77 percent, followed by Nifty auto and oil & gas , which were up 1.8 percent each. Nifty PSU Bank, Consumer durables, and realty were up 1 percent each. Among losers, Nifty FMCG and Pharma were down 0.5 percent each.

A total of 3,910 stocks were actively traded, 2,676 advanced, while 1,110 declined and 124 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE. 158 stocks, including Vedanta, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland, Siemens, Marico, Havells and Hindustan Aeronautics, hit their fresh 52-week highs on BSE. 29 stocks hit a 52 week low on the BSE.

Top gainers were Adani Enterprises, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, SAIL, Vodafone Idea, ACC, NMDC, Suzlon Energy and JSW Steel. Top losers were Cipla, TCS, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, UPL, Tube Investment of India, Lupin, Dixobn Technologies and Axis Bank.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly Rs 402 lakh crore from nearly Rs 397.4 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about Rs 4.6 lakh crore in a single session.