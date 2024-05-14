Thief took 200 flights in a year to steal valuables, finally caught

Authorities recently arrested Rajesh Kapoor, a 40-year-old man, for executing an elaborate scheme involving frequent air travel to steal valuables from fellow passengers’ cabin bags. Over the course of a year, Kapoor took 200 flights, meticulously planning each theft. His crime spree ended when he targeted two individuals traveling to the US via Delhi, allegedly stealing jewelry worth lakhs of rupees. Despite using forged documents and a fake mobile number to book flights, law enforcement tracked him down through technical surveillance.

DCP Usha Rangnani revealed that Kapoor used the identity documents of his deceased brother to secure tickets and primarily targeted elderly women with handbags, assuming they wouldn’t notice the theft immediately. Kapoor’s method involved striking during boarding or mid-flight, taking advantage of the chaos to rummage through overhead cabins unnoticed. He even requested seat changes to position himself closer to his chosen victims, allowing him to evade detection for nearly two decades. Initially targeting train passengers, Kapoor eventually shifted to flights.

Kapoor’s activities were exposed following complaints from two passengers over two months. Analysis of flight manifests and extensive CCTV footage identified him as the prime suspect. Despite using a fake phone number, technical surveillance led to his arrest in Paharganj. Further investigation linked Kapoor to 11 similar cases. Additionally, his accomplice, 46-year-old Sharad Jain, a jeweller from Karol Bagh, was arrested for assisting in disposing of the stolen goods.