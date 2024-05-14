TVS Motors launches 5 new variants of iQube e-scooter: Price, Features

Mumbai: TVS has launched five new variants of its iQube electric scooter. The brand has added new entry-level variant and top-end variants.

The base variant, called iQube is priced at Rs 94,999 (ex-showroom). The top-spec ST has made its debut which is offered with two battery packs, with the top-trim priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

The base variant – iQube is paired with a 2.2kWh battery pack and comes with a claimed range of 75km on a single charge. Top speed is limited to 75kmph, and is equipped with a 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity. There is a higher variant too, which comes with a larger 3.4kWh battery pack, which served as the former entry-level iQube.

The TVS iQube ST is offered with two battery packs – 3.4kWh and 5.1kWh. The ST brings in a 7-inch display with Alexa voice assist, digital document storage and a TPMS in addition to smartphone pairing. The ST with the 3.4kWh battery is priced at Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The iQube ST with the 5.1kWh battery pack is the largest battery capacity scooter in the Indian market. TVS claims a real-world range of 150km, and a top speed of 82kmph. This full-fat feature-packed scooter is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to TVS, all the customers who pre-booked the ST before July 15, 2022, will be able to purchase the ST variants at an introductory bonus of Rs 10,000.