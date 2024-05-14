US warns of possible sanctions as India, Iran ink Chabahar port agreement

The United States has issued a cautionary statement, emphasizing the risk of potential sanctions for any country engaging in business dealings with Iran. This warning comes following the revelation that Iran and India have signed an agreement concerning the Chabahar port. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, addressing reporters during a daily news conference, acknowledged the pact but deferred further commentary on India’s foreign policy objectives and bilateral ties with Iran regarding the port.

Patel reiterated the US stance on maintaining sanctions against Iran and affirmed the commitment to their enforcement. Emphasizing the importance of compliance with US sanctions, he stressed the need for entities considering business ventures with Iran to understand the associated risks. Patel’s remarks reflect the US government’s consistent position regarding economic engagements with Iran, underscoring the potential consequences for entities disregarding these sanctions.

In a separate development, India and Iran finalized a significant decade-long agreement for the operation of a terminal at the strategically crucial Chabahar port. This move is expected to bolster regional connectivity and foster stronger trade relations between the two countries.