4 killed, several injured as bus rams into tractor

Konaseema: Four people have been killed and several others were injured after a speeding bus rammed into a tractor. The accident took place near Udimudi village in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district.

The Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus collided with a tractor carrying labourers. The impact resulted in the death of three people on the spot, while one person died en route to the hospital. The injured are being treated at Kothapeta Government Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Nookapalli Siva (35), Vasamsetti Surya Prakash (50), Veeri Katlayya (45), and Chilakalapudi Panda (age unknown).

In another accident, at least 6 persons were charred to death and 20 others injured when a private bus caught fire after colliding with a tipper lorry in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district in the early hours of Wednesday. Both the bus and the lorry caught fire. The injured have been shifted to Guntur for further treatment.

The bus was travelling from Chinnaganjam of Bapatla district to Hyderabad. The victims were returning to Hyderabad after casting their votes in Monday’s simultaneous elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha

The deceased were identified as Kasi Brahmeshwara Rao (62), Lakshmi (58), Srisai (9), bus driver Anji, tipper driver Hari Singh, a native of Madhya Pradesh. One deceased is yet to be identified. The bus was carrying about 42 passengers.