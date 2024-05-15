6 charred to death as bus and lorry catch fire after collision

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, at least 6 persons were charred to death and 20 others injured when a private bus caught fire after colliding with a tipper lorry in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district in the early hours of Wednesday. Both the bus and the lorry caught fire. The injured have been shifted to Guntur for further treatment.

The bus was travelling from Chinnaganjam of Bapatla district to Hyderabad. The victims were returning to Hyderabad after casting their votes in Monday’s simultaneous elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha

The deceased were identified as Kasi Brahmeshwara Rao (62), Lakshmi (58), Srisai (9), bus driver Anji, tipper driver Hari Singh, a native of Madhya Pradesh. One deceased is yet to be identified. The bus was carrying about 42 passengers.