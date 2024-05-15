Accused in Pantheerankavu domestic violence case previously married from Erattupetta

A woman from Erattupetta, Kottayam, disclosed that the accused in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, Rahul P Gopal, was previously married to her. She stated in her complaint that Rahul had registered marriage with her, but while this was pending, he entered into another marriage, which she learned about through social media.

The case of domestic violence emerged from Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode district, involving a woman from Paravur, Ernakulam, who was allegedly assaulted by her husband, Rahul P Gopal, shortly after their marriage on May 5. The assault, which occurred on May 12, left the woman with severe injuries, including bruises on her body.

A new investigation team, led by Farooq ACP, has been assigned to investigate the case following complaints against the Pantheerankavu police by the victim’s family. The victim’s father demanded action against the police officers for their failure to promptly register the case, stating that he had filed a complaint with the Chief Minister. A lookout notice has been issued for Rahul, the accused, who is currently absconding.