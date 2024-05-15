DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAutomobile

BMW launches M 1000 XR in India: Price, Features

Pradeep Vijayan May 15, 2024, 02:51 pm IST

Mumbai: BMW Motorrad India has launched the M 1000 XR in India. The bike is offered at a price of Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). It has arrived in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and deliveries are set to commence from June 2024.

The BMW M 1000 XR is powered by a 999cc, inline four-cylinder motor that churns out 201bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. That engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

The M 1000 XR adventure tourer is capable of doing the 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 278kmph. It  comes packed with five riding modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, and Race Pro.

It also has  Dynamic Traction Control DTC and DTC wheelie function with a six-axis sensor box. The M XR also gets  launch control, pit-lane limiter, 6.5-inch TFT screen, heated grips, dynamic brake control, TPMS and LED lights all around.

Braking duties are handled by twin 320mm discs up front and a 265mm disc at the rear. The M 1000 XR rides on a 45mm upside down front fork with 10-step adjustability and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. In India, the M XR comes with the M Competition package, which translates to a bag full of M-specific gear like carbon wheels, adjustable footrests and more. All of this tech is said to make the M XR 3kg lighter. The M 1000 XR is available in just one Black Storm metallic paintwork with carbon fibre side panels as well as front and rear mudguards.

 

 

