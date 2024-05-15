Boat launches new earbuds in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Boat launched new earbuds in India named ‘ Boat Airdopes 800’. These earbuds are equipped with 10mm titanium drivers, first-in-segment Dolby Audio-backed sound, and AI-backed microphones. The earbuds also allow users to customise earbuds through a companion app and will connect to more than one device at a time.

The Boat Airdopes 800 are currently listed on Flipkart. The earbuds will be available in four colours: Interstellar Black, Interstellar Blue, Interstellar Green, and Interstellar White. It is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs 6,490.

The Boat Airdopes 800 are equipped with 10mm titanium drivers which are claimed to offer users studio-like precision. They are also claimed to have first-in-segment Dolby Audio-backed sound, which is meant to provide a cinematic sound experience. The earphones are also equipped with four AI-backed ENC-supported microphones to help with clearer audio quality during calls. ENC stands for environmental noise cancellation, a feature that helps remove distracting surrounding noises over voices.

The true wireless earphones are compatible with the Boat Hearable application, which users can access from their smartphones. The app includes a customisable equaliser where users can personalise their listening experience and even choose to activate or deactivate Dolby-backed sound. The earphones also support multi-point connectivity, which allows users to connect the earphones to two separate Bluetooth devices at once and switch between them.

The Boat Airdopes 800 are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40 hours alongside the charging case. The case supports charging via a USB Type-C port. Five minutes of fast charge is claimed to offer users up to 100 minutes of music playback time. The earphones also come with 50ms low latency.