Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher after three days

Mumbai: Gold price appreciated in Kerala after three days. Yellow metal is priced at 53,720, up by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 6715, up by Rs 40. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7457.7 per gram up by Rs.970. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6831.3 per gram up by Rs.889. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.09%, whereas in the last month it has been 0.91%. The cost of silver is Rs.84160.0 per kg up by Rs.500 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened up 0.09% or Rs 68 at Rs 72,365/10 gram. Silver futures rose 0.18% or Rs 152 to Rs 85,569/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,355.24 per ounce. Bullion prices rose 1% on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,361.10. Price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $28.52 per ounce, platinum was up 1.6% at $1,047.73 and palladium gained 0.9 to $986.15.