Country to raise minimum age for buying tobacco

Dublin: Ireland has decided to increase the legal minimum age for buying tobacco. The legal minimum age for buying tobacco will be hiked to 21. This will be the highest age limit in the European Union.

The proposed law to hike the age from the current 18 has been approved by the cabinet. The new decision is aimed at speeding up the reduction of Ireland’s adult smoking rate.

Latvia has introduced a law to increase the minimum age to 20 in 2025. In most EU countries, the age limit for buying both tobacco and alcohol is 18, while it is 21 for both in the United States.

Ireland in 2004 became the first EU member to introduce an indoor smoking ban, which saw many other countries follow suit. Currently, 18 per cent of the population over the age of 15 are smokers.

The bill will provide that the expanded ban on sales to young people will not apply to those currently between 18 and 21 years old. It will not impact the minimum legal age of sale of vapes, which was set at 18 last December.