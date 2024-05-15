Delicious homemade jalebi recipe

Here’s a recipe for making jalebi, a popular Indian sweet:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

– 1 tablespoon chickpea flour (besan)

– 1 tablespoon yogurt (curd)

– A pinch of baking powder

– 1 cup water

– 2 cups sugar

– 1 cup water (for syrup)

– A few strands of saffron (kesar), optional

– 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

– Ghee or oil for frying

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, chickpea flour, yogurt, and baking powder. Gradually add 1 cup of water to make a smooth batter. The consistency should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Let the batter rest for about 30 minutes.

2. In a saucepan, prepare the sugar syrup by combining the sugar and 1 cup of water. Add saffron strands (if using) and cardamom powder. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer until it reaches a one-string consistency. Keep the syrup warm.

3. Heat ghee or oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat. Fill a piping bag or squeeze bottle with the jalebi batter.

4. Once the oil is hot, pipe the batter into the hot oil in a spiral shape, starting from the center and working outwards. Fry the jalebis until they are crisp and golden brown on both sides.

5. Remove the fried jalebis from the oil and immediately dip them into the warm sugar syrup. Allow them to soak for a few seconds, then remove and place them on a plate.

6. Serve the jalebis warm or at room temperature. Enjoy this delicious Indian sweet as a dessert or snack!

Note: You can also garnish the jalebis with chopped nuts like almonds or pistachios for added flavor and texture.