Elorda Cup 2024: Gaurav Chauhan confirms medal for India

Astana: In Boxing, India’s Gaurav Chauhan enteredo the Men’s 92 Plus kg semifinal at the Elorda Cup 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan. The Indian boxer also confirmed a medal for India. He defeated Danial Saparbay of Kazakhstan by’ 3-2’.

Meanwhile, six-time Asian Championships medalist Shiva Thapa faced a defeat against Kazakhstan’s Abduali Almat in the Men’s 63.5 kg bout. Another Indian boxer, Sanjay also went down fighting against Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan of China, in the men’s 80 kg category.

On Wednesday, five Indian boxers will be in action. Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Singh Bisht (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg) and Hitesh (71kg) will play their respective quarterfinal bouts.

The Boxing Federation of India has sent a 21-member squad for the tournament. Boxers from Kazakhstan, China, India, Japan and Uzbekistan are participating in the event. The finals will be played on Saturday.