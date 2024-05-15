Govt hospitals struggle with doctor shortage amid 380 vacancies

Government hospitals in Kerala are struggling with a critical shortage of doctors, as the state government has yet to fill 380 vacancies, particularly among specialist positions. This shortage is most acute in the specialty cadre, which has the highest number of unfilled posts, impacting the quality of medical care available to the general public. General and district taluk hospitals are particularly affected, with 181 vacancies in the specialty cadre, 98 in the general cadre, and 58 needed in the administrative cadre.

The shortage is especially pronounced in specific specialties, with 32 vacancies in general medicine, 19 in pediatrics, and 26 each in gynecology and general surgery. The Health Department claims it is working to address these gaps by recruiting Assistant Surgeons through the Public Service Commission (PSC) and promoting other positions. However, some doctors are reluctant to accept promotions due to the lack of accompanying benefits, such as salary increases, leading to further staffing challenges.

Despite government promises to strengthen the public health sector, allegations persist that services, including those provided by specialist doctors, are insufficient in government hospitals. This shortfall potentially benefits the private sector, as patients seeking quality medical care are left underserved by the public system.