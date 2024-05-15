ICMR suggests avoiding tea or coffee before and after meal

ICMR advocates a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle through 17 dietary guidelines for Indians, advising moderation in consuming tea and coffee. While acknowledging the popularity of these beverages, particularly in India, the council warns against consuming them immediately before or after meals due to their caffeine content. Although complete elimination isn’t advised, ICMR highlights the importance of being mindful of caffeine intake, given its stimulating effects on the central nervous system.

Caffeine levels vary across different forms of tea and coffee, with brewed coffee containing 80-120mg per 150ml, instant coffee 50-65mg, and tea 30-65mg. To avoid exceeding the recommended daily limit of 300mg of caffeine, moderation in consumption is advised. Moreover, ICMR suggests abstaining from tea or coffee consumption at least an hour before and after meals due to the presence of tannins, which can hinder iron absorption in the body.

Tannins, found in tea and coffee, can interfere with iron absorption in the digestive tract, leading to reduced iron availability in the bloodstream. This can result in iron deficiency and anaemia, causing symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath, and pale complexion. Additionally, ICMR highlights potential health benefits of consuming tea without milk, such as improved blood circulation and reduced risk of coronary artery disease and stomach cancer. Overall, the council recommends a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and seafood, while minimizing sugar, salt, and oil intake.