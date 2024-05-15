IMD forecasts rain for next five days; yellow alert issued in 9 Kerala districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rain to persist across various districts of Kerala over the next five days. According to the afternoon rainfall forecast, there is a likelihood of heavy rain occurring at isolated locations during this period.

Yellow Alert Issued in Nine Districts

In response to the forecast, a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in nine districts of Kerala, namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. The alert indicates the possibility of rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within a 24-hour period. The districts on yellow alert are expected to experience rain similar to that of an orange alert.

Additional Notifications and Warnings

The IMD has also advised against fishing activities along the southern coast of Kerala on May 15 and May 16. However, there are no restrictions on fishing in the Lakshadweep region and along the Karnataka coast during this period. Furthermore, special warnings have been issued for strong winds and adverse weather conditions along the Kanyakumari coast, Gulf of Mannar adjoining Tamil Nadu coast, South Kerala coast, and South West Bay of Bengal from May 15 to May 16. Additionally, the monsoon is anticipated to reach the Southeast Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea, and Nicobar Islands by May 19, with prevailing weather systems being monitored closely.