India’s domestic coal stock surge to 149 million tones

New Delhi: India’s domestic coal stock has surged by 26 percent this year. The total coal stock has reached 149 million tonnes. Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi in a social media post informed this.

As per data, the country’s coal production grew by 7.31 percent in April. The dispatch to power sector has increased by 5.43 percent Year-on-Year.

At present, India has 17 Gw of operational ICBs, located mostly in the coastal states of Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, among others. These plants run on imported coal. Coal-fired generators produced a record 112 billion kilowatt-hours in January 2024 up from 91 billion kWh in January 2022.Domestic production hit a seasonal record 100 million tonnes in January 2024 up from 80 million tonnes in January 2022.

The share of coal import has declined to 21% during April to January from 22.48% during the corresponding period of previous year. The volume of coal imported for blending by thermal power plants also reduced by 36.69%, amounting to 19.36 million tonnes during April to January, in contrast to the same period of the previous year.