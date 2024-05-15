Kerala leaders support Mammootty amid online harassment, call him state’s pride

Kerala’s political landscape has united in support of Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who is facing online harassment from certain right-wing sympathizers regarding one of his movies released two years ago. The controversy centers around claims on social media platforms that the film ‘Puzhu’, a psychological drama directed by Ratheena P T, is anti-Brahmanical.

Rejecting the campaign against Mammootty, several prominent figures including state Ministers V Sivankutty and K Rajan, as well as AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, have voiced their support for the acclaimed actor. Minister V Sivankutty emphasized Mammootty’s status as a source of pride for Malayalees, while Minister K Rajan labeled him as Kerala and Malayalees’ pride. They attributed the online campaign to “Sangh Parivar politics” and asserted that such propaganda would not find traction in Kerala’s secular society.

Similarly, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal condemned the harassment, stating that Kerala’s secular society would not tolerate such divisive tactics. He asserted that despite efforts to confine Mammootty within religious and caste boundaries, the people of Kerala would stand by him. Venugopal stressed the importance of shielding the actor from hate campaigns and emphasized that attempts to label Mammootty based on his religion or caste would be rejected by Kerala’s society. Mammootty himself has yet to respond to the controversy.