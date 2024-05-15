Kharge promises 10 kg free ration for the poor if INDIA bloc wins

Kharge, the Congress president, declared that if the INDIA bloc secures victory in the elections, they will augment the quantity of free rations provided to the poor, doubling the current allocation set by the BJP government. He criticized the Modi administration for offering only five kilograms of ration per month, contrasting it with the Congress’s initiative in enacting the Food Security Act.

During a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Kharge assured that under an INDIA bloc government, they would ensure 10 kilograms of ration for the impoverished, drawing from successful implementations in states like Telangana and Karnataka.

Previously, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra underscored the importance of creating employment opportunities for youth, dismissing the BJP’s monthly ration scheme as inadequate for addressing long-term economic stability. In contrast, BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, frequently highlight the government’s free ration initiative in their political rallies, pledging to extend it until 2029 in their manifesto. Yadav also vowed to enhance the quality of ration distributed to the needy if the INDIA bloc assumes power.