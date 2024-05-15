know how to stop Google from listing your conversation

Mumbai: Several Android users see ads related to topics that they were searched earlier or talked to someone. It is because smartphones may be listening to conversations. Without proper settings, personal information can be exposed to Google, potentially compromising privacy.

All Android smartphones worldwide operate using a Google Account. During the account setup, users grant permissions that allow Google to collect and utilise their information for targeted advertising purposes.

A step-by-step guide on how to stop Google from tracking your audio and video activity:

Step 1: Navigate to the settings of your Android device, then scroll down and select Google settings.

Step 2: Next, access your Google profile and tap on “Manage Your Google Account.” From there, go to the Data & Privacy section.

Step 3: Within this section, you’ll find the option for Web & App Activity. Tap on it and proceed to the next page.

Step 4: Here, you’ll see the “Include Audio and Video Activity” subsetting. Deselect this option and accept Google’s Terms of Service.

By doing so, Google will no longer have access to your smartphone’s microphone, preventing the recording of voice input and the display of ads related to spoken words. This adjustment also helps safeguard personal privacy.