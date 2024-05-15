MAMI Mumbai Film Festival to take place from October 19 to 24

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival’s 2024 edition is slated to run from October 19 to 24, as announced by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) on Wednesday. The organisers have issued a call for filmmakers to submit their works for consideration in the festival’s lineup, with an early bird deadline for submissions set for May 31, 2024.

Emphasizing the festival’s mission, a press release underscored MAMI’s dedication to showcasing the talent and films of South Asia and its diaspora. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the festival’s chairperson, expressed enthusiasm for celebrating innovative storytelling and promoting films that merit global recognition. With a renewed vision launched in 2023, MAMI aims to cultivate an environment that champions diverse narratives and facilitates connections between filmmakers and audiences.

Deepti DCunha, MAMI’s Artistic Director, highlighted the festival’s commitment to featuring outstanding works by South Asian, South Asian Diaspora, and international filmmakers. With a focus on South Asian cinema, the festival serves as a platform for emerging cinematic voices from the region. DCunha extended a warm invitation to filmmakers, encouraging them to submit their films for consideration in the 2024 festival, emphasizing MAMI’s celebration of innovative cinematic expressions from various countries, languages, and genres.