Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx Delta+(O) variant in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki has launched a new variant of its Fronx subcompact crossover. The crossover was launched in April last year. It has been offered in Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha variants. Now, the company has added a new Delta Plus (O) variant. The new variant sits between the Delta+ and Zeta variants.

The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus (O) variant is offered with both manual as well as automatic transmission. The new variant costs Rs 15,000 more than the corresponding Delta+ variants.

Variant Ex-showroom price

Delta+ (O) MT Rs 8.93 lakh

Delta+ (O) AMT Rs 9.43 lakh

The Delta Plus (O) variant of the Fronx has six airbags and a puncture repair kit. These features were previously not available in the standard Delta Plus variant. The Delta Plus (O) variant of the Fronx is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, automatic AC, and day/night IRVM (inside rearview mirror).

In terms of safety, the Fronx also includes electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, seatbelt reminder for all seats, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat anchorage.

The Delta Plus (O) variant features a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 90PS of power and 113Nm of torque.