Mumbai hoarding collapse: Death toll rises to 16 after two more bodies found

In Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, officials discovered two more bodies in the debris from the hoarding collapse, raising the death toll to 16. The incident occurred two days earlier, leaving 75 people injured. Despite a minor fire breaking out during Wednesday morning’s rescue efforts, the flames were quickly extinguished, allowing the search to continue uninterrupted, according to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The hoarding, installed by Ego Media on a plot leased to the Police Welfare Corporation, collapsed during a fierce storm, crashing onto cars and the ground below, as captured by CCTV footage. The structure lacked proper authorization from the BMC, despite having permission from the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Railways). In response, Mumbai Police filed a case against Ego Media’s owner and others involved, and the BMC demanded the revocation of all permissions granted by the Railways and the immediate removal of similar hoardings.

The sudden dust storm on Monday evening shrouded Mumbai in darkness and caused widespread chaos, which was widely shared on social media by eyewitnesses. The collapse has highlighted serious regulatory oversights and prompted swift action from local authorities to prevent similar incidents in the future.