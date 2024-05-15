Mumbai hoarding crash: Owner linked to 23 criminal cases, including rape

Bhavesh Bhinde, the proprietor of the advertising agency responsible for the collapsed hoarding at a Ghatkopar petrol pump, has a record of 23 criminal cases, including recent charges of rape, according to police reports on Tuesday evening. Following Monday’s tragic incident, in which at least 14 individuals lost their lives, Bhinde has gone into hiding. A case under IPC section 304 (causing death by negligence) has been filed against him at Pantnagar police station.

Earlier in January, Bhinde was arrested in connection with a rape case reported to the Mulund police station. Despite his initial arrest, he managed to obtain bail afterward. Additionally, Bhinde, who heads Ego Media, had previously contested in the Maharashtra assembly elections of 2009.

According to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, another company affiliated with Bhinde had faced repercussions from the commercial department of the Indian Railways in 2017-18 due to numerous complaints regarding the installation of unauthorized hoardings.