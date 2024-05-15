Newlywed woman assaulted by husband in Kozhikode; father alleges police inaction

A domestic violence case has emerged from Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode, where a newlywed woman from Paravur was severely assaulted by her husband, Rahul P Gopal, shortly after their marriage on May 5. The incident occurred on May 12, resulting in significant injuries. The woman revealed that her husband, who struggled with trust issues exacerbated by alcohol, violently attacked her, including an attempted strangulation with a mobile charging cable. The abuse was discovered when her family visited Rahul’s home and noticed her bruises.

Tensions between the couple escalated after the wedding, with Rahul, an aeronautical engineer based in Germany, exhibiting controlling behavior by limiting her communication with male friends. The assault took place during a post-wedding ceremony at Rahul’s residence, leading the woman’s family to intervene. Her father, Haridasan, criticized the police for their delay in registering the case and has lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister. He accused Rahul of being a marriage fraudster, citing previous marriages that ended abruptly.

Haridasan called for the case to be transferred to Ernakulam, expressing distrust in the Pantheerankavu police’s investigation. A case of attempted murder and dowry harassment has been filed against Rahul, with charges under various IPC sections, including 324 and 498(A).