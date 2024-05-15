‘Rajmata’ Madhavi Raje Scindia passes away

Madhavi Raje Scindia, the mother of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, passed away on Wednesday morning at AIIMS, Delhi, following an extended period of illness. Reports suggest that she had been reliant on ventilator support during her final days.

Over the last three months, Madhavi Raje had been undergoing treatment, battling pneumonia and sepsis. Despite medical efforts, her condition remained critical, and she ultimately succumbed to her illness.

Madhavi Raje Scindia, known as the Rajmata of the Gwalior royal family, was deeply involved in various philanthropic endeavors. She played a significant role in charitable trusts focused on education and healthcare, leaving behind a legacy of service and compassion.