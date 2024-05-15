SC directs Centre to seek plea on withdrawing CRPF security for Unnao rape victim

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to submit a separate application seeking the withdrawal of CRPF security provided to the Unnao rape victim, her family, and their lawyers. This security measure was initially ordered by the court in 2019 following the high-profile rape case involving expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving a life sentence for raping the minor in 2017. The Centre suggested that either the Delhi or Uttar Pradesh police could take over the security responsibilities from the CRPF.

In response to the Centre’s request, a bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal asked for a formal application. The original order for CRPF protection was made due to the threats against the victim and her family. The Supreme Court had previously transferred all related cases from Lucknow to Delhi, directing that trials be completed within 45 days and granting Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation to the victim.

Meanwhile, lawyer Mehmood Pracha, representing the rape survivor, stated that he no longer required the security cover. The court noted his submission and ordered the withdrawal of his security. Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s appeal against his conviction is still pending in the Delhi High Court. He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for the custodial death of the victim’s father, with the court imposing a Rs 10 lakh fine and sentencing Sengar’s brother and five others to 10 years in jail for their involvement in the incident.