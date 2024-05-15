SC orders release of NewsClick founder in UAPA case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (May 15) ordered the release of NewsClick founder and editor Prabir Purkayastha, following his plea challenging his arrest by Delhi Police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta declared Purkayastha’s arrest and remand order invalid.

NewsClick, an online news portal, faced allegations of receiving substantial funds to promote pro-China propaganda. Purkayastha was arrested on October 3 last year by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, which claimed that NewsClick had received significant funding from China with the intent to disrupt India’s sovereignty and incite disaffection against the nation.

Purkayastha was also accused of conspiring with the People’s Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) to undermine the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, Delhi Police alleged that he used funds from China to perpetuate various events, including the 2020 Delhi riots, a disinformation campaign about Covid-19, the farmers’ protests, and terror funding in Kashmir.