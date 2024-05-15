Show your inked finger for restaurant discounts on these dates

Restaurants and eateries in Mumbai are gearing up to promote voter turnout ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra’s phase 5. They’re offering discounts to customers who show proof of voting on May 20 and May 21 through initiatives like “Pledge to Vote” and “Democracy Discount.”

Led by the Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India), the “Pledge to Vote” campaign has garnered support from numerous eateries across Maharashtra. Participating venues will grant a 10-20% discount to patrons who display the indelible ink mark on their fingers after casting their votes.

In Mumbai, selected hotels and restaurants are taking part in this effort by providing a 20% discount on dine-in bills exclusively for local voters during the specified dates. This initiative, backed by the National Restaurant Association of India, seeks to harness the hospitality sector’s influence to encourage voter engagement, especially in key constituencies like Mumbai, Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane, where polling is scheduled for May 20. Rachel Goenka, Head of NRAI’s Mumbai Chapter, has expressed excitement for the campaign, highlighting Mumbai’s strong sense of community and the active involvement of several prominent brands in the initiative.