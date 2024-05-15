Spicejet announces daily non-stop flights to this country: Details

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier in India, SpiceJet has announced new international flight service. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights to Phuket, Thailand from New Delhi. These daily and direct flights will be connecting Delhi and Phuket and will start their operation on May 31.

At present, there were no non-stop flights from Delhi to Phuket and vice versa, and people had to travel via Bangkok or other routes. This new service will complement the airline’s existing operations in Bangkok from Kolkata and Delhi.

The departing flight from Delhi will take off at 9 AM, arriving in Phuket at 3:15 PM. The return flight from Phuket will depart at 4:15 PM and arrive in Delhi at 7:20 PM.

The airline operate a fleet of Boeing 737s and Q-400s, running multiple daily flights in India and some parts of the world.