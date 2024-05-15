Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty edge lower

Mumbai: Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty eroded gains to close lower. BSE Sensex settled at 72,968, down by 0.17 per cent or 130.65 points. NSE Nifty ended at 22,199.20, down by 0.08 per cent or 20.95 points.

7 out of the 13 major sectors saw declines. The financial services sector dropped by 0.32%, breaking a three-session winning streak. Consumer stocks fell by 0.91%. The broader market indices ended in the green, with the BSE SmallCap gaining 0.96%, and the BSE MidCap closing 0.60% higher.

A total of 3,924 stocks were actively traded, 2,208 advanced, while 1,583 declined and 133 stocks remained unchanged. 179 stocks hit a 52 week high and 32 stocks hit a 52 week low on the BSE. 16 of the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex end lower. 23 of the 50 stocks ended higher in the NSE.

Top gainers were NTPC, Power Grid, M&M, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Cipla, BPCL, and HCL Tech. Top losers were Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Britannia Industries , Tata Motors and Sun Pharma.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold Indian shares worth 252.80 billion rupees (about $3 billion) in just 10 sessions in May, marking the highest outflow since January. Volatility in domestic equities remained high, nearing the 19-month peak reached on Monday.