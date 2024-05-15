Union Government issues an ‘important’ warning for Android smartphone users: Details

New Delhi: The Union Government has issued a warning for Android smartphone users. Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), an agency under the Electronics and IT Department of the Government of India, has released a new update for Indian Android users.

The authority informed that Android smartphone users are at significant risk of privacy and security breaches. Cert-In has identified multiple vulnerabilities in Android smartphones that could lead to the leakage of users’ personal data.

Also Read: India’s domestic coal stock surge to 149 million tones

Cert-In has found various flaws in Android that could allow cybercriminals to easily access users’ smartphones and compromise their personal information. These vulnerabilities exist in different components of the Android system, including Framework, System, Google Play System Updates, Kernel, Kernel LTS, MediaTek Components, Arm Components, and Qualcomm Components.

According to Cert-In, due to these vulnerabilities, cybercriminals and scammers could gain access to login details, banking information, financial data, contacts, and browsing history. These vulnerabilities in Android are so significant that criminals could potentially gain control of the entire system.

Cert-In has issued a warning for Android smartphones currently running on Android 12, Android 12L, Android 13, and Android 14. Smartphone users are advised to update their devices immediately.

It also has issued a warning about potential vulnerabilities in Apple iTunes and Google Chrome for desktop users. These vulnerabilities could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. The affected software includes Apple iTunes versions prior to 12.13.2 for Windows. For Chrome for Desktop, the affected software includes versions prior to 124.0.6367.201/.202 (for Windows and Mac) and versions before 124.0.6367.201 (for Linux).