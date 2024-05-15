UTI vaccine provides nine-year infection protection

New oral spray vaccine proves effective in preventing recurring urinary tract infections (UTIs) for nine years, potentially offering an alternative to antibiotic treatments. UTIs, the most common bacterial infection, affect half of all women and one in five men, with 20 to 30 percent of cases developing into recurrent infections requiring antibiotics. Overuse of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic-resistant infections, highlighting the need for alternative preventive measures.

Developed by Spanish pharmaceutical company Immunotek, the MV140 vaccine contains four bacterial species and is administered through two sprays of a pineapple-flavored suspension under the tongue daily for three months. A study involving 89 patients with recurrent UTIs demonstrated the long-term safety and efficacy of the vaccine, with over half of the participants remaining infection-free for nine years after receiving it, with no significant side effects noted. Women experienced an average infection-free period of 56.7 months, while men experienced 44.3 months. Additionally, 40 percent of participants reported receiving repeat doses of the vaccine after one or two years.

The study’s findings, presented at a meeting of the European Association of Urology, suggest that the MV140 vaccine could be a game-changer for UTI prevention. Participants reported fewer and less severe UTIs, with some cases being easily managed by increasing water intake. The vaccine’s long-term safety and efficacy offer promising prospects for addressing recurrent UTIs and reducing reliance on antibiotics.