Vivo X100 Ultra smartphone launched: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo launched the Vivo X100 Ultra smartphone in China. Price of Vivo X100 Ultra starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,500) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM storage variant. The price goes up to CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 84,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant and CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,000) for the 16GB + 1TB model. It is offered in Bai Yueguang, Space Grey, and Titanium colour options (translated from Chinese).

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo X100 Ultra runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 and features a 6.78-inch 2K(1,440 x 3,200 pixels) E7 LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It runs on an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, alongside Adreno 750 GPU and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The Vivo X100 Ultra has a Zeiss branded triple rear camera setup, comprising a 1-inch size 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor with CIPA 4.5 level gimbal image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 1/2-inch size sensor and 14mm focal length, and a 200-megapixel APO super telephoto ISOCELL HP9 sensor with 1/1.4-inch pixel size, f/2.67 aperture, 85mm focal length, and CIPA 4.5 image stabilisation.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo X100 Ultra has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The Vivo X100 Ultra houses up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and infrared remote control. The handset has a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and packs stereo dual speakers. Vivo has packed a 5,500mAh battery on the X100 Ultra with 80W wired fast charging support and 30W wireless charging support.