4 dead, 15 injured as bus collides with truck

Chennai: Four people lost their lives and more than 15 were injured after a bus collided with a lorry in Maduranthakam on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway, Tamil Nadu. The bus driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to overtake. The injured have been taken to Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

In another incident, 6 people, including four women, died in a tragic accident in Odisha’s Keonjhar district. Their car was crushed between two trucks on National Highway 520 in the Champua area.

In another tragic incident that happened in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, at least eight people died and one was injured after their car crashed into a stationed dumper truck on Betma highway.The car rammed the loaded truck, killing all eight people on the spot, while an elderly man named Bhogo Singh sustained injuries.